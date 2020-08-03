Missing 9-month-old boy from Jacksonville found safe

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled after a 9-month-old boy from Jacksonville was found safe on Monday morning, authorities say.
Noah Sims was last seen on Sunday, and may have been in the company of a man named Corey Sims.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced on Twitter on Monday morning around 10:15 a.m. that "the Florida Missing Child Alert for 9-month-old Noah Sims out of Jacksonville has been resolved. The child is safe!"
No other details have been released.
