Missing 9-month-old boy from Jacksonville found safe

August 3, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT - Updated August 3 at 10:25 AM

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled after a 9-month-old boy from Jacksonville was found safe on Monday morning, authorities say.

Noah Sims was last seen on Sunday, and may have been in the company of a man named Corey Sims.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced on Twitter on Monday morning around 10:15 a.m. that "the Florida Missing Child Alert for 9-month-old Noah Sims out of Jacksonville has been resolved. The child is safe!"

No other details have been released.

