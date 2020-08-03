9-month-old boy from Jacksonville missing since Sunday

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 9-month-old boy from Jacksonville.
Noah Sims was last seen on Sunday wearing a gray onesie.
Noah may be in the company of Corey Sims, who was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt; coral, casual shorts; and white sneakers.
Corey is described as standing 5'09"and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information, you're ask to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or 911.
