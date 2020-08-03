Palm Beach County Schools parent questionnaire due Monday

The Palm Beach County School District wants to hear from parents about what resources they have at home for distance learning and what their plans are when school campuses do reopen.
The Palm Beach County School board voted to delay the start of the school year until August 31 and to begin the year with distance learning for all students.
Now the district wants to know what students’ needs are when it comes to distance learning. Parents are asked to fill out a questionnaire which is due to the district by today, August 3.
The questionnaire will ask for the best phone number to reach the child’s parents, as well as what digital devices they have access to at home and what their technology needs are for distance learning. It will also ask about internet access. The questionnaire then moves to whether parents plan to send their students back on campus once brick and mortar schools are allowed to open, guided by CDC guidelines. If your child will go back to the classroom, you are then asked whether they will need bus transportation.
The questionnaire is 8 questions long and should only take a few minutes to complete.
Parents must fill out one form for each child in your household. You’ll need to use your child’s student ID number to access the survey.
To log in, the district says type in pb and your child’s 8-digit student ID as both the username and password.
If you need your child’s student ID, you can find it on a report card, progress report or by logging in to the SIS Parent Gateway.
