Palm Beach County Schools parent questionnaire due Monday

The questionnaire will ask for the best phone number to reach the child’s parents, as well as what digital devices they have access to at home and what their technology needs are for distance learning. It will also ask about internet access. The questionnaire then moves to whether parents plan to send their students back on campus once brick and mortar schools are allowed to open, guided by CDC guidelines. If your child will go back to the classroom, you are then asked whether they will need bus transportation.