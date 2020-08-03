State's coronavirus cases rise 4,752, lowest since June; deaths up 73

Florida reported an increase of 4,752 cases – the lowest since late June – and 73 deaths – as the daily positive rate was the lowest in two weeks, 12.70, and total tests were dramatically down, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday.
In other good news, the first-time positivity rate for new tests was 9.09 percent, the lowest in 14 days and almost a percentage point below the 10 percent target rate. Also, the increase in hospitalizations was 216 compared with double that several days ago.
Most state testing sites were closed Friday and Saturday because of the impending arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias, but it wasn't known if any of these tests were reported from labs to the state yet. Private labs also report data to the state.
On Sunday, the cases increase was 7,104 , the lowest since 6,336 on July 6 after the Independence Day weekend. The last lowest cases low was 3,286 on June 23.
Palm Beach County's fatalities increased by 12 to 845, the second highest in the state after no change Sunday and a record-tying 21 Tuesday.
On the Treasure Coast, the state lowered Martin's death toll by one to 77 as St. Lucie increased by 1 to 125 and Indian River remained at 48. Okeechobee stayed at 6. Miami-Dade climbed by 25 and Broward rose by 3.
The death toll on Sunday increased by 62 after 77 in back-to-back days last Sunday and Monday. The previous lowest death increase was 35 on July 13.
Until Saturday's death increase of 179, the state record had been broken four days in a row: 257 Friday, 253 Thursday, 216 Wednesday and 186 Tuesday.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 7,157 and in seventh place in the nation. Nonresidents' deaths remained at 122 with a total death count of 7,363.
Florida's deaths have hit triple digits all within the past few weeks.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Sunday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the date with the most deaths July 17 with 146.
On Sunday, California reported the most additional deaths, 132, and is in third place overall. Louisiana was third-most with 57 behind Florida and 12th place. Texas, which reported the most deaths for three days in a row, including a record 322 Thursday, didn't report any data "due to a scheduled upgrade to the system that processes electronic lab reports."
In the U.S., Florida represented 13.5 percent of the deaths and 14.5 percent of the cases Sunday.
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 491,884, second in the nation. In one week, cases have risen by 64,000 at 15.1 percent.
California is in first place with 511,869 cases, including the addition of 9,356 Sunday, first in the nation for daily increase ahead of Florida, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins. Texas is third overall behind Florida with 447,222. New York, which was the leader during the pandemic until two weeks ago, is at 416,298, with 467 more.
In South Florida, there were 40 of the 73 deaths reported Sunday for a total of 3,543 at 49.5 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent. For months the percentage has been above half.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 442, a rise of 3, and Hillsborough climbed by 1 to 348. Lee has 300, with no change for two days in a row.
Florida has had the most cases in the nation for several days recently.
The last time there were cases more than 10,000 was Saturday, July 26 rise of 12,299.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 3,758,496, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 17.5 percent of Florida's population, though some people tested more than once.
The overall positive rate was a record 13.09, percent compared with 13.07 Sunday.
Several weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 12.7 percent of 60,994 coronavirus or anti-bodies tests reported by labs Sunday – the lowest in two weeks – after 13.44 the day before with 87,974, a record 20.71 percent on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests.
The total number of tests was the second lowest in two week. The second lowest was 77,148 on July 20.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the daily positive rate 9.8 percent after 8.2 the day before, which was the lowest in two weeks. The high was 13.2 percent two weeks ago.
Miami-Dade's figure of 12.5 percent was the lowest in two weeks after 15.3 the day before. Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8. In Broward it was another two-week low, 8.4 after 12.0 the day before.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie was 7.1 percent, which was the lowest in 14 days after 11.6 the day before as well as Martin at 4.8, one day after a two-week low of 4.3 percent and in Indian River it spiked to 13.5, a two-week high, after 5.6 percent, a 14-day low. Okeechobee was at 12.5 percent compared with 10.4 the day before and a low of 9.1 five days earlier.
The state reported 9.0.9 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Sunday – the lowest in two weeks – compared with 9.28 the day before.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, but 42 for tests reported Sunday. In addition, the state mortality rate is 1.5 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is 0.15 percent.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 324 compared with 372 the day before. The record was 1,171 July 5 for a total of 34,550 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 954 compared with 1,483 the day before, and Broward at 556 vs. 998. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 46 in St. Lucie, 7 in Martin, 32 in Indian River and 13 in Okeechobee.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 1,226 in the state over seven days for 20.7 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 87 for 11.5 percent. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. The U.S. figure is 5.3 percent with the world at 5.9 percent.
Miami-Dade climbed to 1,694, which is 290 more in one week. Broward increased to 748 with a rise of 141 in one week.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Kentucky at 740 with 4 more. Nevada is at 835 after gaining 5.
The state on Sunday identified four deaths in Martin through it reported only an increase of three: three men (75, 87, 90) and a woman (80).
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
