Trump speaks as stimulus package hangs in the balance

“Today we have an emergency,” Pelosi said. “A building is on fire and they're deciding how much water they want to have in the bucket. This is very important. Millions of people could've fallen into poverty without the 600 dollars. They're so fussy about any anecdotal information they might have about somebody not going to work because they make six hundred dollars on this, but so cavalier about big money going to companies that shouldn't really be having it."