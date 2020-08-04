Allied Universal hiring 300 security positions in South Florida

Allied Universal is currently hiring about 300 positions in South Florida as the demand for more security presence increases nationwide.
About 150 jobs are available across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.
“We are recruiting for all shifts for all levels of experience,” says Cara Dark, Regional Recruiter Director Allied Universal.
Allied Universal is a security and facility services company and has reported a sharp demand in businesses across the country requesting the presence of a security officer on site.
“Our clients, and the public at large, rely on us to keep our communities and businesses safe and secure especially during these challenging times,” said Steve Jones, Chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “Our security professionals play a pivotal part ensuring facilities can continue business as usual and other businesses that had to close, can rest assured that their assets will remain protected.”
Company leaders also say the positions come with growth opportunities that could potentially lead to a senior leadership position.
“Our #1 priority is to keep our employees safe and healthy in the workplace,” said Jones. “We have a dedicated safety team constantly monitoring all COVID-19 developments ensuring we continuously educate our employees to understand and follow the CDC guidelines.”
Allied Universal is hiring through a virtual interview process.
Applicants can apply online at this link: https://jobs.aus.com/
