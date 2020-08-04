Florida education officials to make 'important announcement'

Florida education officials will make an "important announcement" on Tuesday regarding the 2020-21 academic year.
Leaders from the Florida Department of Education are set to speak at 4 p.m.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back To School | Coronavirus
According to an executive order issued by Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on July 6:
At a COVID-19 roundtable discussion in Jacksonville earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he doesn't know what the education announcement involves, but he stressed that he believes schools across the state can safely reopen later this month.
"There's also been studies that show people in the school system don't have any more of a chance of being infected than others in the community," DeSantis said.
While the governor has been vocal about the benefits of having children learn in classrooms, he also feels parents should have a choice about their child's education, whether it's in-person or virtual instruction.
"We're now gonna second guess a parent," DeSantis said. "Sometimes, the parent just may not be comfortable for whatever reason. Totally understandable."
