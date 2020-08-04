Governor taps 2 Palm Beach Co. prosecutors for judges

A pair of Palm Beach County prosecutors has been appointed to fill two judicial seats in separate divisions.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday appointed Laura Laurie and John Parnofiello to fill vacancies on the bench in Palm Beach County's 15th Judicial Circuit and county court.
Laurie has been an assistant state attorney in Palm Beach County since 2007 and currently serves as chief of the traffic homicide and felony trial units. She earned her bachelor's degree at Florida Gulf Coast University and her law degree from Nova Southeastern University.
A dual degree holder from the University of Florida, Parnofiello has spent 13 years as a prosecutor in Palm Beach County and is board-certified in criminal law. After a brief stint in civil law, Parnofiello returned to Dave Aronberg's office in 2015 and currently serves as an assistant state attorney in the homicide unit.
Laurie fills the spot vacated by Judge Edward Artau, who was appointed by DeSantis to the Fourth District Court of Appeal.
Parnofiello fills the seat of Judge Paige Gillman, who moves from county court to circuit court.
