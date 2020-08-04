5 Months later the wait for unemployment benefits continue

Susan DiGiovanni of Palm Beach County says the wait for unemployment benefits is now agonizing.
“I’m about at the end of my wits” DiGiovanni says. “It’s not funny anymore, I’ve tapped my savings out.”
DiGiovanni says while she has been receiving state benefits, she only received three payments of the federal $600 weekly benefit which just expired across the country.
She says if she doesn’t receive the estimated $4,600 she’s owed, she’ll take her questions directly to Tallahassee.
“I’m going up there to meet everybody I can and if not I’m going to have signs to get their attention,” DiGiovanni says.
Newschannel 5 did reach out to the Department of Economic Opportunity about Susan’s case and they say they’ll look into it.
The DEO in it’s latest email says they continue to update their system nightly to process claims.
“I’m communicating with my relatives in Michigan, my friend in Indiana, my girlfriend in Colorado, everybody has sufficiently received every payment, government as well as state," she said. "What is wrong with Florida?”
Scripps Only Content 2020