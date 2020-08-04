Okeechobee County educator named Florida's 2021 Teacher of the Year

An Okeechobee County educator has been named Florida's 2021 Teacher of the Year.
Krista Stanley teaches sixth grade at Yearling Middle School.
The Florida Department of Education made the exciting announcement on a Zoom conference call on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the state, Stanley has taught sixth grade at the school for the past four years, and she serves as Yearling Middle School's math representative and mentor for new teachers.
Stanley has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Florida State University
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back To School
The four other finalists for 2021 Teacher of the Year were:
- Syndie White, Palm Beach County
- Kristin Wilson, Florida State University
- Euan Hunter, Marion County
- Robert Paschall, Orange County
Scripps Only Content 2020