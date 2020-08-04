Police investigating death of toddler in West Palm Beach

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating the homicide of a toddler that happened on July 11.
The incident happened along the 1900 block of North Congress Ave.
Police said a toddler was found unresponsive inside an apartment and transported by a caregiver to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, the death was recently ruled as a homicide by the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office.
Investigators have interviewed the people that were caring for the child and they said they are not searching for any suspects.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
No more information was immediately available.
