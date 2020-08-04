Rapid coronavirus testing coming to South Florida

Several COVID-19 testing sites that closed ahead of Tropical Storms Isaias are reopening Tuesday.
The Health Care District of Palm Beach County says testing will resume at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. It will also resume testing at walk up clinic sites and mobile testing.
The C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic at Lakeside Medical Center in Belle Glade will reopen for drive through and walk up testing.
The walk-up testing at C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics in West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Delray Beach and Lantana will resume as well.
You need an appointment for testing at these sites, but you do not need to be experiencing symptoms. To schedule an appointment, call 561-642-1000. The Health Care District of Palm Beach County says it has conducted more than 32,000 tests at the ballpark site since March.
Some supported testing sites are also resuming testing as well.
Calling some COVID-19 test results "useless" because they're taking too long to come back, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state is aiming to speed the process up.
Speaking at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale, the governor said the state is converting COVID-19 testing sites at Marlins Park and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami-Dade County into 15-minute rapid testing locations.
Starting on Tuesday, only people who have symptoms of COVID-19 or people who are 65 and older can get the rapid tests at both locations.
There will still be one dedicated lane for people who don't have COVID-19 symptoms. However, those will not be rapid tests.
