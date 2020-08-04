State's new coronavirus deaths spike to 245; cases rise 5,446

Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased went from 8 to 9 with 46,210. The daily high was 1,172. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 12 deaths, among the lowest since the pandemic like Britain. No. 7 France reported 22 and No. 8 Spain 9.