State's new coronavirus deaths spike to 245; cases rise 5,446

Florida's newly reported coronavirus deaths surged after a two-day lull, a near-record 245, rising past 7,400 as cases increased by 5,446, the daily positive moved up to 14.17 percent and daily tests were a two-week low after state sites were closed over four days.
The death record of 257 was set last Friday.
Palm Beach County's fatalities increased by 16 to 861, the second highest in the state after an increase of 12 Monday and a record-tying 21 one week ago Tuesday.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 5 to 130, including the youngest fatality even, a 24-year-old woman after a 30-year-old man died. Martin rose by 3 to 80 and Indian River by 2 to 50. Okeechobee remained as 6. Miami-Dade climbed by 30 and Broward rose by 17.
Because of the impending arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias, most state testing sites were closed Friday through Monday with Sunday always closed. A state official told WPTV there is a minimum one day between being tested and the results being reported by the labs to the department. Also, there are private test sites.
Monday's case increase was 4,752, the lowest since 3,286 on June 23. On Sunday, the cases increase was 7,104 , the lowest since 6,336 on July 6 after the Independence Day weekend.
Deaths also were much lower the previous days. On Monday they rose a U.S. high-73 and 62 on Sunday. There were back-to-back days of 77 last Sunday and Monday. The previous lowest death increase was 35 on July 13.
Until Saturday's death increase of 179, the state record had been broken four days in a row, including 253 Thursday, 216 Wednesday and 186 Tuesday.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 7,402 and in sixth place in the nation, passing Pennsylvania with 7,310 after reporting 10 more fatalities Tuesday. Nonresidents' deaths increased by 2 to 124 with a total death count of 7,526.
Florida's deaths have hit triple digits all within the past few weeks.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Monday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the date with the most deaths July 17 with 146.
In the state report, 246 new deaths were listed but one was removed from the previous day's report because it was determined not to be coronavirus related for a total increase of 247.
Texas reported the second-most deaths, 37, after a state-record 322 Thursday and is in eighth place behind Florida. California was next with 32 deaths and is third overall.
In the U.S., Florida represented 12.9 percent of the deaths and 13.0 percent of the cases Monday.
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 497,330, second in the nation. In one week, cases have risen by 55,353 at 12.5 percent.
California is in first place overall with 514,901 cases, including the addition of 5,739 Monday, second in the nation for daily increase. Texas had the most cases, 5,839, and is third overall behind Florida with 442,014. New York, which was the leader during the pandemic until two weeks ago, is at 416,843, with 695 more.
In South Florida, there were 73 of the 245 deaths reported Tuesday for a total of 3,616 at 48.9 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent. For months the percentage has been above half.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 460, a rise of 18, and Hillsborough climbed by 21 to 369. Lee has 312, with a rise of 12.
Florida has had the most cases in the nation for several days recently.
The last time there were cases more than 10,000 was Saturday, July 26 rise of 12,299.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 3,790,202, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 17.6 percent of Florida's population, though some people tested more than once.
The overall positive rate was a record 13.12, percent compared with 13.09 Sunday.
Several weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 14.17 percent of 56,533 coronavirus or anti-bodies tests reported by labs Monday, a testing figure that is the lowest in two weeks. The previous day was 12.70 -- the lowest in two weeks among 60,993 tests, the lowest at the time in two weeks. The record is 20.71 percent on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the daily positive rate matched the 9.8 percentage, which is the lowest over 14 days. The high was 12.3 percent over two weeks.
Miami-Dade's figure spiked to 13.7 after the day before's two-week low of 12.5 percent. Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8. In Broward, the percentage was 10.6 after a two-week low of 8.3.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie was 13.1 percent after a 14-day low of 7.1 percent as Martin posted a two-week low of 4.6 compared with 4.8 the day before and Indian River dropped to 8.6 percent from 13.5 the day before and a low of 4.6 on July 25. Okeechobee was at 17.9 percent, matching a two-week high after 12.5 the day before and a low of 9.1 the previous Tuesday.
The state reported 10.88 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Monday after a two-week slow of 9.07 the day before.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, but 42 for tests reported Monday. In addition, the state mortality rate is 1.5 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is 0.15 percent.
Hospitalizations rose by 586 compared with 216 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 379 compared with 324 the day before. The record was 1,171 July 5 for a total of 34,929 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 1,155 compared with 954 the day before, and Broward at 422 vs. 556. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 73 in St. Lucie, 14 in Martin, 29 in Indian River and 9 in Okeechobee.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 1,285 in the state over seven days for 20.0 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 87 for 10.5 percent. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. The U.S. figure is 5.2 percent with the world at 6.1 percent.
Miami-Dade climbed to 1,724, which is 299 more in one week. Broward increased to 765 with a rise of 158 in one week.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Kentucky at 744 with 2 more. Nevada is at 847 after gaining 12.
The state on Monday identified 16 fatalities in Palm Beach County with 10 men (53, 66, 74, 75, 76, 77, 79, 87, 91, 92 and 6 women (45, 64, 85, 94, 96, 96). In Martin they were 3 women (73, 90, 92) and in Indian River 2 women (78, 94). St. Lucie's death included the 24-year-old woman as well as two other women (61 and 73) and two men (80, 83).
Tests
Palm Beach County has 34,929 cases out of 267,192 total tested for 13.1 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 124,759 positive cases out of 651,0235 tested for 19.2 percent, and Broward is second with 58,953 cases and 414,613 tested for 14.2 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 3,658 of 24,738 for 14.8 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 5,329 out of 40,890 for 13.0 percent, Indian River with 2,369 of 26,022 for 9.1 percent and Okeechobee 967 of 6m318 for 15.3 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.5 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.3 percent in the United States and 3.8 percent worldwide, which neared 697,000 deaths and passed 18.4 million cases Monday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.5 percent, compared with Broward at 1.3 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.4 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.4 percent in St. Lucie, 2.2 percent in Martin, 2.1 percent in Indian River and 0.6 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 345 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 480 per million. New York, which represents 20.6 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,686 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 89.4 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest deaths are a 9-year-old girl from Putnam as well as the two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only three in the 5-14 age class.
There are 20 deaths in the 15-24 class with an increase the 24-year-old woman from St. Lucie. Monday's increases were a 16-year-old girl from Miami and 17-year-old boy from Manatee. Broward includes a 20-year-old man and 3 women 22 as well as a 16-year-old girl from Lee, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco and a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County.
Fifty-threepeople from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, which increased by 1.
A total of 2,441 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 64 in one day.
Ninety-two percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 62. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 8,289 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 92, and 169 were hospitalized, which was an increase of 4. From ages 5-14, there are 19,193, an increase of 260 with 127 in the hospital at one time, which is an increase of 5.
From the infant to 54 age group, 357,767 of the 491,773 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 561 have died, an increase of 19, for a 0.15 death percentage.
From infant to 64, there are 421,170 cases. A total of 1,323 have died, an increase of 63 for a 0.31 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 8,694, an increase of 78. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 39 to 6,199 followed by Boca Raton at 4,705 up from 4,676, Boynton Beach at 3,080 from 3,046 and Delray Beach at 2,373 vs. 2,320. A total of 726 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 3,154, an increase of 36, followed by Fort Pierce at 1,931, up 41, and Stuart with 1,786 vs. 1,780.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 2 to 365 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 27,952 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 24,917 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,671 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 42 compared with 17 the day before; 327 in Martin, which went up by 5; 335 in St. Lucie with an increase of 6, Indian River increased by 10 to 178 and Okeechobee remained at 89.
Long-term care
Forty-two percent of the deaths, 3,115 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 351 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 616 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 49 and in Palm Beach County it was 4 more.
National
Since the first death was reported five months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 159,929, an increase of 568 Monday after 467 Sunday and 1,123 Saturday, according to Worldometers.info.
Johns Hopkins reports 155,379, a gain of 538.
Cases reached 4,862,174, with an increase of 48,622, according to Worldometers.info. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,407 one week ago Friday.
Last Monday in the U.S., there were 597 more deaths and 61,770 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 7,876 at 5.2 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,791, including 11 more Monday, among the lowest since the outbreak, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 2 New Jersey with 8, No. 4 Massachusetts 10, No. 5 Illinois 9, No. 6 Pennsylvania 7, No. 9 Michigan 10, No. 10 Connecticut 5.
No. 12 Georgia gained 2.
No. 24 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, gained 11 deaths.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 13.0percent of the 4,366 additional deaths Monday and 22.8 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 39,890 at 6.1 percent.
Last Monday's death increase was 4,193.
Cases increased by 199,312 behind a record 289,609 on July 24.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 572 Monday, which was second in the world, after a record 1,554 Wednesday for a total of 94,702. Brazil added 17,988 cases five days after record 70,869 for a total of 2,751,665 – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 266 more deaths late Monday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 48,012. On Friday, Mexico moved past United Kingdom into third place. For the first time since the pandemic, the three nations with the most deaths are all in the Western Hemisphere.
India added 810 deaths, the highest in the world, to rise to 38,971 and in fifth place. The Asian nation also reported 50,629 cases after a record 57,704 Friday for a third-place total of 1,855,331 behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased went from 8 to 9 with 46,210. The daily high was 1,172. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 12 deaths, among the lowest since the pandemic like Britain. No. 7 France reported 22 and No. 8 Spain 9.
No. 9 Peru reported 197 and No. 10 Iran had 215.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 856,264, including an additional 5,394. The nation gained 79 deaths for 11th place.
No. 16 Canada added 2 deaths for a total of 8,947 as well as 147 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 5 new deaths for a total of 5,744 in 22nd and 43 cases. Neighboring Norway, reported its first death since July 17 to rise to 267, as well as 66 more cases.
No. 26 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 36 cases Tuesday after 127 Friday, the most since early April.
Japan added 1 death for 1,012 as well as 1,998 cases, shattering the record of 1,464 Saturday.
Scripps Only Content 2020