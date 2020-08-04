Woman's body found on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County

Crime scene units are on scene after a woman's body was found on the side of Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County on Tuesday morning, authorities say.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man discovered the body in the southbound lanes near mile marker 127, which is north of Midway Road, when he pulled over with car trouble.
The witness called 911 and troopers responded.
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the body covered by a large tent, just feet from the interstate. Multiple crime scene units responded to the scene, blocking the body with large barricades and red caution tape.
One southbound lane of I-95 is now closed, and two lanes of traffic are slowly getting by.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation, and a medical examiner removed the body around 12:45 p.m.
No other details have been released.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
