Back to school plans for students with disabilities by district

When asked about how she felt about the upcoming year, Papalardo said, "I have the pleasure of being able to talk to the parents directly, they call me, they call our team. I love to be on the front lines of problem solving, removing barriers for all our ESE students. I also work with the building leadership and the site based team to provide as much support as possible. My feeling is one of excitement to provide the support that I am charged with to ensure capacity for our students, all of our students and especially our students that are supported by ESE."