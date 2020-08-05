Be sure to add immunizations to your back to school list

The school year is only a few weeks away and the Florida Department of Health is urging parents and caregivers to double check if their student's immunization records are up-to-date.
If your student is entering kindergarten, seventh grade, or is moving to Florida from another state or country, proof of certain immunizations are required. Immunizations are required for all students whether they are enrolled in traditional in-school instruction or remote learning.
The Florida Department of Health in Martin County is offering school-age immunizations for children who are uninsured, underinsured, or do not have a medical provider. Immunization appointments are available by calling 772-221-4000, then press option #3.
For all additional information about immunizations, click here.
