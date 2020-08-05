Boynton Beach adds hourly meters option for beach, boat ramps

City commissioners on Tuesday approved a change in parking that allows people to pay an hourly meter rate instead of daily fees or season passes at Oceanfront Park and Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park boat ramp.
The city will charge a meter fee of $1.50 per hour, the same fee as charged in Delray Beach.
Currently people have to pay a daily fee of $10 or yearly charges to park at the waterfront parks.
The annual fee will remain at $350 for the boat-length parking places. The few parking spaces for vehicles with boats will remain free.
The annual fee is $50 for residents at Oceanfront and $200 for nonresidents.
Vice Mayor Vice Mayor Ty Penserga said the meter option will give people more flexibility. In addition, the phone app to pay also will show what spots are open.
Also Tuesday, board gave the authority for Mayor Steven Grant to re-sign a tri-party interlocal agreement with Boca Raton and Delray Beach to continue the operation of a Biology Processing Laboratory to pre-process DNA samples obtained by Boynton Beach Police Department in criminal investigations.
The commissioners learned the city will receive around $260,000 in federal Cares Act funds via the state for housing assistance. It can include relief for rent, mortgages, insurance, deposits.
