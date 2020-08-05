Construction accident in Brickell section of Miami

At least six workers were hospitalized after an accident at a construction site in Brickell Wednesday, officials said.
The incident happened at an office building under construction the area of Brickell Plaza near 9th Street.
Miami Fire Rescue officials said it appeared that a crane was lifting rebar when it somehow snapped and fell on at least six workers.
The workers became trapped in the debris, and two of them were impaled by the rebar, officials said. One was able to get out on his own and three were pulled out by rescue workers.
All six were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where their conditions were unknown.
The incident also led to a nearby street closure.
