Construction company paddling to the Bahamas to raise funds to feed the homeless

From food insecurity to homelessness so many families face critical needs right now. That's where a Jupiter construction company is stepping up. They are raising tens of thousands of dollars by paddling to the Bahamas in the name of feeding the homeless.
"We decided to paddle across the gulf stream because we love the Bahamas," Craig Mason said.
The team-building exercises they have had since May for Mason Development and Construction is actually a fundraiser.
"The idea came from our desire to help the community," he said.
Craig Mason is the owner of the company. He said the fundraiser is called "Mason Project Paddle." A team of employees will paddle 60 miles out from the Bahamas to Jupiter Inlet. So far they've raised $53,000 of their $60,000 goal.
"We'd like to purchase meals from restaurants and donate those meals to the Lewis Center to benefit the homeless in Palm Beach County," Mason said.
Actually, the fundraiser is a twofer.
"We said, let us buy meals at retail prices from restaurants that are currently underserved and then donate those meals so we got the twofer out the deal," he said.
It's a way to help two groups with one generous act.
The paddling begins this weekend. But the donations are possible all the way to Aug. 15. If you would like to donate, click here.
