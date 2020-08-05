Crime scene unit investigating discovery of bones in Fort Pierce

Crime scene investigators are on scene after bones were discovered in Fort Pierce on Wednesday.
According to police, a linesman digging in the 600 block of Avenue G unearthed a bone and notified the Fort Pierce Police Department.
Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene, and several more bones were dug up.
It's unclear if the bones are from a human or animal.
The area is still being searched by authorities, and no other information has been released.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
