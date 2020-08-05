LIVE: Building collapse in Brickell section of Miami

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Multiple people were injured in a accident at a construction site in Brickell Wednesday, officials said.
The incident was reported in the area of Brickell Avenue near 9th Street. Miami Fire Rescue officials said they had multiple patients at the scene.
Officials said it appeared that a crane was lifting rebar when it somehow snapped and fell on at least five people.
Multiple people were trapped in the debris and two were pulled out by rescue workers.
The incident also led to a nearby street closure.
Our news partners at WTVJ NBC 6 contributed to this article
Scripps Only Content 2020