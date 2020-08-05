MCSO deputy nearly struck by lightning in Palm City

A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy says he is incredibly fortunate after being nearly struck by lightning in Palm City.
The bolt of electricity struck just four feet from his truck in Palm City.
"All in one big, flash, boom, bang and then it started raining asphalt on my truck and I'm like what the heck just happened," said Deputy John Barca, Agricultural Environmental Crimes Unit Detective.
"I had to get out of the truck for a minute and luckily I just waited a couple seconds and bam," said Barca.
Barca, who has worked with MCSO for 25 years, said he did not suffer any kind of injury.
"It's amazing how a second in time can either take your life or save your life," said Barca. "I didn't feel like a zap or nothing. That's kind of Amazing."
After the lightning struck the asphalt, Barca said the ground was bubbling.
"It was still warm and when I got out you could still see the bubbles from the asphalt where the water and moisture was still underneath," said Barca.
Barca said his phone has not stopped ringing from loved ones.
"I guess the man upstairs was truly watching me that couple of seconds of hesitation literally saved my life," said Barca. "If I stepped out of the truck I wouldn't be here. There's no doubt."
Barca will now be using his partner's Ag truck while they are out of town.
He said he'll be reporting back to work on Thursday.
