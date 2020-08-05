New Brightline train station in Boca Raton impacted by coronavirus

Plans for a new Brightline train station in Boca Raton have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Last December, the city gave approval for a station to be built. Eight months later, construction has not started.
A Brightline train hasn't operated since the end of March due to COVID-19.
Still, the city of Boca Raton is waiting for the company to start construction on the new station, which will be built on a portion of city-owned property located at 400 NW 2nd Ave., just east of the Boca Raton Public Library, next to N. Dixie Highway.
"Like so many things, I think this is just a temporary delay of what we have been encountering with COVID-19," said Mayor Scott Singer.
Singer said the city and Brightline have submitted for a grant with the Federal Railroad Association to help pay for the project.
"Brightline would get money to construct the station and the city would get partial money to construct the garage, so it would save taxpayers money," Singer said.
If awarded, the city would get around $1.5 million toward the almost $12 million garage, which will be built next to the station.
Brightline released this statement to WPTV on Tuesday:
Singer said the city and Brightline should hear back about the grant in the next few months. After that, they hope they can quickly start construction on the new station.
