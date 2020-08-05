Private school sends kids back to classrooms Wednesday

Wednesday marks the first day of school for students at Berean Christian School in suburban West Palm Beach, among the first to head back to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school has pre-schoolers through 12th grade, and students and staff will see quite a few changes when they return to campus.
Students can attend school for half a day, a full day or continue distance learning.
Last week, the school’s headmaster William Dupere told us, “Right now, we are running across the board at about 42% want to be here all day, about 32% want to be here half a day and the remainder want to be on virtual.”
Students are split up into morning and afternoon shifts for class, but may attend school for a full day which includes half a day of enrichment activities.
Classes are capped at 50% to allow for social distancing. Masks and temperature checks will also be required for students and staff and there are enhanced cleaning procedures on campus.
Scripps Only Content 2020