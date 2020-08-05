State's coronavirus cases pass 500,000 with 5,409 increase; deaths up 225

Florida's new coronavirus deaths surged again to 225 as total cases passed 500,000, including an additional 5,409, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday.
Testing data were similar to the day before, as state sites opened Tuesday after being closed since Friday. The daily positive rate declined from 14.17 to 13.96 as tests were 57,912 compared with 56,533 the day before, which was the lowest in two weeks. The two-week high was 120,668 on July 24.
The death record of 257 was set last Friday and Tuesday's increase was 245, which tied for Texas with the highest in the nation.
On Tuesday in the U.S., Florida represented 17.9 percent of the deaths and 10.0 percent of the cases Tuesday.
Palm Beach County's fatalities increased by 21, tying for the highest one week ago Tuesday, to 882 after 16 on Tuesday. Palm Beach County total deaths is second behind Miami-Dade.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by a county record 11 to 141, shattering the former mark of 7. Martin rose by 4 to 84 and Indian River remained at 50. Okeechobee state at 6. Miami-Dade climbed by 51 and Broward rose by 18.
Because of the impending arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias, most state testing sites were closed Friday through Monday with Sunday always closed. A state official told WPTV there is a minimum one day between being tested and the results being reported by the labs to the department. Also, there are private test sites.
Tuesday's cases increase was 5,446 after Monday's 4,752, the lowest since 3,286 on June 23. On Sunday, the cases increase was 7,104 , the lowest since 6,336 on July 6 after the Independence Day weekend.
Deaths were lower from weekend data. On Monday, they rose a U.S. high-73 and 62 on Sunday. There were back-to-back days of 77 the previous Sunday and Monday. The previous lowest death increase was 35 on July 13.
Until Saturday's death increase of 179, the state record had been broken four days in a row, including 253 Thursday, 216 Wednesday and 186 Tuesday.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 7,626 and in sixth place in the nation, passing Pennsylvania with 7,232 after reporting 23 more fatalities Tuesday. On June 16 Florida was in 11th place.
Nonresidents' deaths remained 124 with a total death count of 7,750.
Florida's deaths have hit triple digits all within the past few weeks.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Tuesday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the most deaths occurred on July 16 and 17 each with 147.
In the state report Wednesday, 226 new deaths were listed but one was removed from the previous day's report because it was determined not to be coronavirus related for a total increase of 225.
Texas also reported 245 deaths on Tuesday and is in seventh place behind Florida. California was next with 113 deaths and is third overall.
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 502,739, second in the nation. In one week, cases have risen by 52,416 at 11.6 percent.
California is in first place overall with 519,427 cases, including the addition of a U.S.-high 9,501 Tuesday. Texas was second with 9,167 cases and is third overall behind Florida with 451,181. New York, which was the leader during the pandemic until two weeks ago, is at 417,589, with 746 more.
In South Florida, there were 105 of the 225 deaths reported Wednesday for a total of 3,721 at 48.8 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent. For months the percentage has been above half.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 467, a rise of 7, and Hillsborough climbed by8 to 377. Lee has 317, with a rise of 5.
Florida has had the most cases in the nation for several days recently.
The last time there were cases more than 10,000 was Saturday, July 26 rise of 12,299.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 3,820,583, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 17.8 percent of Florida's population, though some people tested more than once.
The overall positive rate was a record 13.16 percent compared with 13.12 Monday.
Several weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 13.98. The record is 20.71 percent on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11
The state reported 10.89 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Tuesday compared with 10.88 the day before after a two-week low of 9.07 the day before.
In Palm Beach County, the daily first-time new cases positive rate was 9.9 after 10.0 the day before. For eight days the rate has been 10.0 or lower, which is considered the target level. The high was 12.3 percent over two weeks on July 23.
Miami-Dade's figure spiked to 15.5 percent compared with 13.7 the day before and a low over 12.6 two days ago. Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8. In Broward, the percentage was 8.9, compared with the low of 8.3 two days earlier.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie was 10.3 percent after a 14-day low of 7.1 percent two days earlier as Martin posted 11.2 one day after three days under 5.0 percent, including 4.9 the day before. Indian River's latest figure was 8.7 compared with 8.6 the day before. Okeechobee was at 20.0 percent compared with a two-week high of 26.1 four days earlier.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, but 42 for tests reported Tuesday. In addition, the state mortality rate is 1.5 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is 0.15 percent.
New hospitalizations rose by 621 compared with 586 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 354 compared with 379 the day before. The record was 1,171 July 5 for a total of 35,283including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 1,190 compared with 1,155 the day before, and Broward at 401 vs. 422. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 67in St. Lucie, 31 in Martin, 16 in Indian River and 8 in Okeechobee.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 1,293 in the state over seven days for 17.0 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 87 for 109 percent. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. The U.S. figure is 5.2 percent with the world at 6.1 percent.
Miami-Dade climbed to 1,775, which is 220 more in one week. Broward increased to 783 with a rise of 145 in one week.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Kentucky at 751 with 7 more. Nevada is at 862, one behind Palm Beach County, after gaining 15.
The state on Wednesday identified 21 fatalities in Palm Beach County with 13 men (46, 54, 57, 63, 71, 72, 74, 76, 77, 79, 80, 86, 86) and 8 women (68, 70, 78, 82, 88, 89, 96, 99). St. Lucie's increases were 5 men (42, 65, 79, 85, 91) and 6 women (67, 69, 77, 85, 86, 89). Martin's were 2 men (66, 76) and 2 women (92, 93).
Tests
Palm Beach County has 35,283 cases out of 269,424 total tested for 13.1 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 125,949 positive cases out of 655,564 tested for 19.2 percent, and Broward is second with 58,354 cases and 417,459 tested for 14.2 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 3,689 of24,879 for 14.8percent. In St. Lucie, it's 5,396 out of 41,223 for 13.1 percent, Indian River with 2,385 of 26,141 for 9.1 percent and Okeechobee 975 of 6,363 for 15.3 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.5 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.3 percent in the United States and 3.8 percent worldwide, passed 703,000 deaths and near 18.7 million cases Tuesday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.5 percent, compared with Broward at 1.3 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.4 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.6 percent in St. Lucie, 2.3 percent in Martin, 2.1 percent in Indian River and 0.6 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 345 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 484 per million. New York, which represents 20.5 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,686 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 90.3 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest deaths are a 9-year-old girl from Putnam as well as the two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only three in the 5-14 age class.
There are 20 deaths in the 15-24 class with no increase. a 24-year-old woman from St. Lucie was identified Tuesday. Monday's increases were a 16-year-old girl from Miami and 17-year-old boy from Manatee. Broward includes a 20-year-old man and 3 women 22 as well as a 16-year-old girl from Lee, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco and a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County.
Fifty-three people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, which was no change.
A total of 2,526 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 85 in one day.
Ninety-two percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 62. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 8,389 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 100, and 170were hospitalized, which was an increase of 1. From ages 5-14, there are 19,453 an increase of 260 with 130 in the hospital at one time, which is an increase of 3.
From the infant to 54 age group, 361,526 of the 497,181 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 571 have died, an increase of 10, for a 0.16 death percentage.
From infant to 64, there are 425,718 cases. A total of 1,361 have died, an increase of 38 for a 0.32 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 8,814, an increase of 120. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 60 to 6,259 followed by Boca Raton at 4,742 up from 4,705, Boynton Beach at 3,111 from 3,080 and Delray Beach at 2,391 vs. 2,373. A total of 735 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 3,190, an increase of 36, followed by Fort Pierce at 1,860, up 29, and Stuart with 1,798 vs. 1,786.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 2 to 367 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 28,573 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 25,499 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 3,014 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 43 compared with 42 the day before; 332 in Martin, which went up by 5; 342 in St. Lucie with an increase of 7, Indian River increased by 3 to 181 and Okeechobee went up by 3 to 92.
Long-term care
Forty-three percent of the deaths, 3,242 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 361 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 616 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 127 and in Palm Beach County it was 10 more.
National
Since the first death was reported five months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 160,290, an increase of 1,362 Tuesday afterr 568 Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
Johns Hopkins reports 156,753, a gain of 1,374
Cases reached 4,918,420, with an increase of 54,504, according to Worldometers.info. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,407 one week ago Friday.
Last Tuesday in the U.S., there were 1,330 more deaths and 65,069 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 7,907 at 5.2 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,801, including 10 more Tuesday, among the lowest since the outbreak, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 2 New Jersey with 3, No. 4 Massachusetts 9, No. 5 Illinois 19, No. 9 Michigan 4, No. 10 Connecticut none.
Also, No. `12 Georgia added 81, No. 13 Arizona 66 and No. 19 South Carolina 54.
No. 24 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, gained 22 deaths.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 21.6 percent of the 6,291 additional deaths Tuesday and 22.8 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 40,725 at 6.1 percent.
Last Tuesday's death increase was 5,683.
Cases increased by 254,304 behind a record 289,609 on July 24.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 1,394, which was slightly ahead of No. 2 U.S., after a record 1,554 Wednesday for a total of 96,096. Brazil added 56,411 for a total of 2,808,613 – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 857 more deaths late Tuesday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 48,869 in third place.
India added 849 deaths to rise to 39,820 and in fifth place. The Asian nation also reported 51,282 cases after a record 57,704 Friday for a third-place total of 1,906,613, behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths increased from 9 to 89 for a total of 46,299. The daily high was 1,172. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 5 deaths, among the lowest since the pandemic. No. 7 France added 2 and No. 8 Spain 26.
No. 9 Peru reported 196 and No. 10 Iran had 212.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 861,423, including an additional 5,159. The nation gained 144 deaths for 11th place.
No. 16 Canada added 11 deaths for a total of 8,958 as well as 761 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 6 new deaths for a total of 5,747 in 22nd and 37 cases. Neighboring Norway remained at 256, as well as 28 more cases.
No. 26 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 27 cases Wednesday after 127 Friday, the most since early April.
Japan added 3 deaths for 1,016 as well as 1,171 cases one day after a 1,998.
