Third teen dies following weekend crash in Port St. Lucie

A third teen has died following a crash in Port St. Lucie last weekend involving local high school baseball players.
Police said Matthew Bono, 15, passed away on Wednesday morning.
Investigators said that around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, a grey Toyota Camry struck a light pole near the intersection of California Boulevard and Heatherwood Boulevard.
Christian Bono and Nehemiah Turban, both 16, died in the crash.
Matthew Bono was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, but passed away on Wednesday.
Two of the teens went to Centennial High School in Port St. Lucie, and the third went to Treasure Coast High School.
