Boca Raton mom creates free website to help home schooling

A Boca Raton mother created a free social network to help families with home schooling.
This year many children will start the school year with virtual learning, leaving families wondering how they will navigate the school year.
"It became very overwhelming," said Randi Zucker, who has two young children.
Zucker said after the spring semester she wanted to create a space for families to seek help and support. She created Home School Roomies.
"It becomes a network where we can nationwide swap ideas and learn from one another," said Zucker.
The website was launched last week. The free network has 100 members signed up. When you join Home School Roomies, there is an option to join different groups. Groups can be with the same grade level, the same city or some parents have created their own learning pods.
"They are creating social distancing contracts among families where parents will group tougher and higher a tutor," described Zucker.
She said the platform offers a secure space for families to share information and offer their kids the best online learning experience.
