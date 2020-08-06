Could DeSantis help save Florida-Florida State rivalry?

The Atlantic Coast Conference last week introduced a 10-plus-one scheduling model -- 10 conference games and one nonconference opponent played in the ACC institution's home state -- in an effort to help preserve the traditional cross-conference rivalries like Florida-Florida State, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Clemson-South Carolina and Kentucky-Louisville. But after the SEC effectively killed that plan with its announcement the following day, the ACC revealed its modified slate of games Thursday, which included the absence of the Gators from Florida State's schedule.