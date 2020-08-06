Delray Beach retirement community looking to change visitation policies

A dispute in Delray Beach has one retirement community re-examining its own policy.
"My 90-year-old grandmother is sitting at the window right now and she's waiting to see the family that she hasn't seen in over a month," Carly Podor said.
Podor and her family never made it to that visit to see her grandmother at Abbey Delray South Retirement Community. Most of the time she was on the phone with their corporate headquarters.
"They're not going to allow us on the property because we came here to do a window visit that we're allowed to do," she said.
Podor said the incident began when two of her cousins both under the age of 18 showed up for a visit. The parent company of Abbey Delray South, Life Space Communities, said they have a policy in restricting anyone under the age of 18. However, Podor said her cousins have visited in the past.
"We had two visits. Like I said, this was going to be our third visit and so when we got there we were really surprised at the reaction from the facility," she said.
Ultimately the Delray Police Department was called. In a statement, Life Space Communities said they had no choice. "When she was denied entry, her car was used to block access into our community, creating a safety hazard."
"The interim director was very agitated and he insisted to the police officers they issued a warning for trespassing to me and my mother and banned us from the property for a year," Podor said.
It appears this situation may have a happy ending after all. Life Space Communities told WPTV that they've asked for the trespassing order to be removed and are working with Podor's family to reschedule a visit, including the children.
As for the policy, they said "we are reevaluating the restrictions on visitors under the age of 18."
They also say keeping families connected in this pandemic is critical to all residents.
Scripps Only Content 2020