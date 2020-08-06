Doctors say certain factors put African Americans, Hispanics at risk of coronavirus

The latest reports from the medical examiner's office reveal who are the youngest victims of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County.
Almost 80 people under the age of 60 have died of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County since the pandemic started, and 90% of those deaths are patients who were African American or Hispanic.
Glorivi Andujar of West Palm Beach died at 39 years old in April, just 10 days after her 41-year-old brother Alex died, both from the coronavirus.
"She was afraid to die and she fought to her last breath not to die," said Stephanie Cosme, Glorivi's pastor and lifelong friend.
Since her friend's death, Cosme said she's offering spiritual support to 37 other Hispanic families fighting COVID-19.
"There are two things that kind of stick in my mind as a common denominator that keeps on coming up more and more every time I see a new patient, and that is minority and obesity," said Dr. Leslie Diaz, an infectious disease specialist.
The most recent data from the medical examiner's office in Palm Beach County shows that out of 697 COVID-19 deaths, 77 were people under the age of 60. 69 of those 77 were African American or Hispanic.
"We tend to see diseases that put you at risk for COVID-19 in that population such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity," said Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi. "Most of these folks work in the front lines. They work in factories, in construction, landscaping."
Dr. Diaz said culture is also a factor.
"As you know, us Hispanics, we like to congregate, and when we do it's 10 people or more," Diaz said.
All things that can be remedied, the doctors said, with education. But it has to reach minority communities.
"Enjoy family, enjoy your loved ones. We're at a moment where tomorrow is not promised," Cosme said.
