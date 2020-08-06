Drive-thru job fair coming to West Palm Beach on Thursday

A local staffing agency in Palm Beach County is looking to help people get back to work in a creative way.
On Thursday, Express Employment Professionals is hosting a drive-thru job fair in West Palm Beach.
The local franchise has been in the community for nearly 30 years and has helped thousands find permanent and temporary jobs.
Due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, they have come up with an innovative interview process for applicants.
Cameron Smith is the business development manager, for the agency. She says all you have to do is show up and answer a few questions.
“We want you to come be yourself. Don’t worry about bringing a resumè. We will take care of all that online and we just want you to come and be yourself," Smith said. “Tell us who you are, what kind of job you’re looking for and how we can help.
The agency has jobs available in just about every field ranging from finance, light industrial, education, CDL drivers, manufacturing, medical, warehouse and sales.
The event is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The office is located at 2540 Metrocentre Blvd. West Palm Beach, Fl 33407
