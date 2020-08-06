Food truck tailgate to help small businesses in Delray Beach

New help is coming for small businesses in the form of a tailgating event this weekend.
A supper club in Delray Beach that's dedicated to helping business owners rebound is behind the plan.
The Beauty Bazaar has been inside the Big Apple Shopping Mall for 18 years. Like so many other businesses, sales have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Some days are better than others," said Carol Gendron from the Beauty Bazaar.
To help bring in more shoppers, the New York-style shopping center is hosting a food truck tailgate with the socially distanced supper club.
"It is kind of miraculous we can pull off one of these events and do it safely," said Ann Ryan, the administrator for the supper club's Facebook page.
Ryan said the first tailgate like this a few weeks ago was a complete success.
"We had about 400 to 500 people throughout the day, and it was never all at once. Everyone had a mask on," Ryan said.
Ryan said that to help people maintain social distancing, they will make use of the entire parking lot and space everybody out.
"If it is not too hot bring your own chair and hang out by your car," Ryan said.
Ryan added the supper club is all about helping keep area businesses afloat during the pandemic.
"We are looking forward to people coming and seeing the Big Apple is here," Ryan said.
The food truck tailgate will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Big Apple Shopping Mall, located at 5283 W. Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.
For more information about this weekend's event, click here.
