Gov. DeSantis to talk coronavirus, education on Thursday
August 6, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT - Updated August 6 at 11:10 AM

Education and the coronavirus will take center stage on Thursday when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts a COVID-19 roundtable discussion in Jacksonville.

According to his office, the governor will be joined by Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at the University of North Florida at 12:15 p.m.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 510,389 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 7,747 deaths.

