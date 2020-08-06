Gov. DeSantis to talk coronavirus, education on Thursday

Education and the coronavirus will take center stage on Thursday when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts a COVID-19 roundtable discussion in Jacksonville.
According to his office, the governor will be joined by Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at the University of North Florida at 12:15 p.m.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back To School | Coronavirus
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 510,389 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 7,747 deaths.
