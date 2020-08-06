LIVE: St. Lucie County investigators release new details about I-95 body

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Investigators will reveal new details on Thursday about the discovery of a woman's body on the side of Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County earlier this week.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man found the body on Tuesday morning on the southbound side of I-95 near mile marker 127, which is north of Midway Road, when he pulled over with car trouble.
Detectives said the woman was middle-aged, white or Hispanic, and was likely left on the side of the interstate sometime during the overnight hours.
On Thursday at 11:30 a.m., the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference and provide an update on the case.
If you have any information that can help investigators, call the sheriff's office at 772-462-3230, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.
