Manhunt underway after deadly shooting in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce police are searching for two people after a man was killed in a shooting an apartment complex on Thursday morning.
A police department spokesperson said Jason Dillard, 19, of Vero Beach, was shot around 11 a.m. at the Madison Cay Apartments in the 1600 block of N. 29th Street.
Paramedics rushed Dillard to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Witnesses said they heard five to seven gunshots.
Police are now searching for two men who were involved in the deadly shooting.
If you have any information that can help investigators, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.
