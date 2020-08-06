New businesses coming to Downtown Ft. Pierce during pandemic

Three new businesses are opening in Downtown Fort Pierce despite being in the midst of a global pandemic.
The Hard Axe Lounge, Florida Hemp Collective, and a smoothie shop called Beach Bowls will be included in the ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the St. Lucie County Chamber of Commerce on August 14.
The Hard Axe Lounge and Florida Hemp Collective have been open for less than a month.
Both owners say the biggest battle in opening a business in 2020 is getting customers to come in.
"We were excited to start opening up in April and then the pandemic hit," said Tim Gunther, Co-Founder, Florida Hemp Collective. "The challenge is how do we get out to the market and get people to come in."
Gunther says CDC guidelines are making it tough for him to pursue his business model.
"We want to hold education classes," said Gunther. "But I'm not going to start an education class where I put chairs out and if 30 people show up, I've got to be respectful. I don't have the room for it."
Across the sidewalk on 2nd St. is the Hard Axe Lounge.
"It's been a crazy uphill battle," said Julian Hewatt, Owner/Operator at Hard Axe Lounge.
Hewatt says his new business is not eligible for CARES Act funding through the state, but that he is thankful the St. Lucie County Chamber of Commerce is doing what it can to help.
"Most of the time your membership fees are anywhere from $400-$500," said Hewatt. "However, for Downtown Fort Pierce businesses they cut the membership fees down to $200."
Both Hewatt and Gunther said they're in this battle together and that their businesses are here to stay.
"COVID is here," said Gunther. "It's changed the way that we've done things. But it doesn't mean you have to change the way that you live."
