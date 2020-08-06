NOAA calls for ‘extremely active’ hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated its outlook for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Thursday and now says we could be in for an "extremely active" season.
NOAA is now predicting:
- 19 to 25 named storms
- 7 to 11 hurricanes
- 3 to 6 major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater)
We've already had a record-setting nine named storms this season, and according to NOAA, it has "the potential to be one of the busiest on record."
Forecasters said that historically, the ninth named storm doesn't form until early October. But we're already two months ahead of that.
"This is one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. "NOAA will continue to provide the best possible science and service to communities across the Nation for the remainder of hurricane season to ensure public readiness and safety. We encourage all Americans to do their part by getting prepared, remaining vigilant, and being ready to take action when necessary."
Last weekend, Tropical Storm Isaias pushed up the east coast of Florida, sparing Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast from any major damage.
The next named storm during the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season will be Josephine.
Scripps Only Content 2020