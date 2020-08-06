Vero Beach man fatally shot at apartment complex in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce police are investigating a shooting that killed an Indian River County man Thursday morning.
The incident happened at 11:11 a.m. at the Madison Cay Apartments located at 1655 N 29th Street.
Police arrived at the scene and found a man, identified as 19-year-old Jason Dillard of Vero Beach, lying behind the complex near a pond.
Police said CPR was administered to the victim immediately and he was transported to Lawnwood Medical Center by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue crews, where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about this case, or anyone who has a Ring Doorbell or outdoor video cameras that may have captured anything suspicious around the time of the shooting, is urged to call Detective Fary Feliu at 772-979-1443.
Tips to Crime Stoppers that will lead to an arrest can lead to a cash reward to the tipster, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.
Scripps Only Content 2020