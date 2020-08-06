Woman's body found on I-95 in St. Lucie County investigated as homicide

Investigators revealed new details on Thursday about the discovery of a woman's body on the side of Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County earlier this week.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver found the body on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. on the southbound side of I-95 near mile marker 127, which is north of Midway Road, when he pulled over with car trouble.
On Thursday, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Cindy Marie McDonald, 57, of Fort Pierce, and said her death is being investigated as a homicide.
Authorities did not say how she died.
"If you recognize Cindy McDonald, or had any contact with her in the days leading up Tuesday, we need them to contact the detectives," said Chief Deputy Garry Wilson. "If anyone saw Cindy last week at any time, we would like to know where she was seen and who she might have been with."
Chief Deputy Wilson said McDonald's body was dumped on the side of I-95, but it's unclear exactly when that happened.
"There's no indication she was pushed out of a car. We believe she was just put there," Wilson said, adding that McDonald was clothed when her body was found.
If you have any information that can help investigators, call the sheriff's office at 772-462-3230, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.
