2 adults, infant rushed to hospital after train crash in western Palm Beach County

Two adults and an infant were rushed to the hospital on Friday morning after a crash involving a freight train and car in western Palm Beach County.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said emergency crews responded to the area of Runyon Village and State Road 15 around 9 a.m.
Officials said a freight train had struck a vehicle, and firefighters found the car on its side with three people, including two adults and an infant, trapped inside.
Crews used extrication tools to get the victims out.
One adult was taken to a local trauma hospital, and the other adult and infant were taken to another hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the crash occurred on a Florida East Coast Railway track and all train traffic has been stopped in the area.
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the white sedan smashed up with its roof sheared off, lying on its side just feet from the train tracks.
The freight train, which was stopped on the tracks, said "U.S. Sugar" on the side of the locomotive.
WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:
Scripps Only Content 2020