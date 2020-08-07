Charter school parents left scrambling for help ahead of school year

Thousands of parents and students at several charter schools in Palm Beach County are now left scrambling.
Thet just receivied word that classrooms will not reopen, and the only option for the beginning of the school year is virtual learning.
"I'm devastated, and it's been less than 24 hours and I still don't know what I'm going to do," said parent Alexis Deluca.
Deluca is now looking into a plan for her twin daughters who were set to start first grade at Renaissance Charter School at Palms West in Royal Palm Beach.
"They really had done a lot to get this ready to where I felt entirely comfortable with returning my children to a classroom from day one of the school year," Deluca said.
Being working parents, Deluca and her husband turned to the charter school option after the School District of Palm Beach County agreed to begin the year with virtual learning only.
Charter Schools USA, which oversees seven charter schools in Palm Beach County and two in St. Lucie County, was giving parents three options, including in-classroom instruction.
"I looked into the school. It was close to my home. It hit a lot of the marks I was looking for, so we enrolled," Deluca said.
But on Thursday, Deluca received a letter from the CEO, changing course and now only offering a full mobile classroom experience.
"In Palm Beach, along with Broward and Dade, we decided that we need to start only in a mobile environment based on the high cover rates still in that market," said CEO Jon Hage.
Hage said the schools will be using new technology to help bring the students into the classroom for everyone's safety. He said it wasn't an easy decision and feels for working parents.
"We're all crossing our fingers together and if COVID data continues to decline, when ready and safe we will reopen classes,. But I will say this, we won't do that overnight. We'll do that carefully," Hage said.
We're told the two locations in St Lucie County will still open up for students, while providing parents with two virtual options because cases are not as high there.
Deluca said she's now looking into a private school option.
Eddie Ruiz, the Florida State Director for Charter Schools USA, released this statement to WPTV:
