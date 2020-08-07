Charter school parents left scrambling for help ahead of school year

"We continue to monitor the situation with COVID every day and we have been preparing ever since the spring for all options to provide what is best for students. We have developed three flexible models that include in-person, fully-mobile classroom and a combination of in-person and mobile learning. As educators, we have a moral responsibility to provide each child a high quality education. In this unique time, we have to protect students from irreparable harm caused by the interruption of their education due to this crisis. We are closely monitoring federal, state and local health directives to determine the best decision for our students, and faculty. We have been listening to our parents, working with our team of dedicated educators as well as our governing boards to determine the best, appropriate, safe, decision for our schools. We are preparing our facilities, and providing appropriate health accommodations consistent with CDC guidelines. We will not compromise the health or safety of our students or staff. If it is determined it is safe to return to the classroom when school opens, we are ready. However, we will make the decision to return to a fully mobile classroom if the situation in a specific community warrants that approach. We will make the final decision for each of our schools based on current information. In Palm Beach County, Broward County and Miami-Dade County, we have made the decision to open these schools in a fully Mobile Classroom experience. In St. Lucie County, we are prepared to offer our parents and students our three options including in-person, in-classroom."