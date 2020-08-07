Detectives search for Jet Ski shooter after canal confrontation

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are trying to identify the man who was riding a Jet Ski when he shot another man on land.
The shooting occurred July 11 in a canal that runs parallel to Old Griffin Road.
Deputies released surveillance video Friday showing the shooter riding around on a blue Jet Ski.
Sgt. Donald Prichard said a man on the Jet Ski had an argument with the victim and shot him, grazing his left upper thigh.
The victim wasn't seriously injured and refused medical treatment.
Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to call BSO detectives or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
