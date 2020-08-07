DJs make music video on Fla. unemployment woes

Two Palm Beach County DJs who have spent months helping people navigate Florida's troubled unemployment website have now launched a music video about the experience.
"We decided this is it," Amit Knightly told WPTV. "This is us. We already have a voice. We're going to stand up and make a voice for the state of Florida, and what better way to do it than the way we know best, through music."
Knightly and Brandon Siegler, who both saw their DJ work dry up during the coronavirus pandemic, have gained notoriety for their Facebook and YouTube videos offering tips and help on applying for unemployment benefits.
"You know, we've been doing the whole-time," Knightly said. "Taking phone calls and these applications, it got harder and harder."
The music video, titled "Unemployment Freestyle," also features Beau Guyott, the West Palm Beach man who walked to Tallahassee in May to draw attention to the troubles with the state's unemployment system.
