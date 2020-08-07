FAU opens fall camp without starting QB

Florida Atlantic began fall camp this week, albeit a little bit differently this year.
The first day of camp involved smaller groups working out together. That group was made even smaller by the departure of last season's starting quarterback.
Chris Robison is no longer with the Owls, although the school offered no further comment on the reason behind the dismissal.
Robison made his way to FAU in 2017 after being dismissed by Oklahoma because of an unspecified violation of team rules. He was suspended for spring practice last year after being accused of sexual battery but was reinstated after the student decided to withdraw the complaint.
Led by Robison, the Owls won their second Conference USA championship in three years last season.
Robison passed for 3,701 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He had 6,234 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in two seasons at FAU.
As for the players still on the roster, they are being tested weekly for COVID-19.
Although the coronavirus pandemic has brought about changes, new head coach Willie Taggart said change is all part of the game of football.
"It's been a lot different," Taggart said in a Zoom call with reporters. "I mean, I think it's been different for everyone, myself, the players. Because it's abnormal to what we are accustomed to for so many years. You're doing things -- we are programmed to do things routinely -- and now there's been a sudden change. We always talk about that in football, the sudden change."
FAU now has four quarterbacks on its roster, none of whom have significant experience.
Redshirt junior Nick Tronti has played in 12 games the last two seasons, mostly in mop-up duty. Redshirt junior Justin Agner played in three games last season after transferring from Fort Scott Community College. Redshirt freshman Javion Posey played in three games last year, preserving his eligibility. Taggart's son, Willie Taggart Jr., is a true freshman.
Scripps Only Content 2020