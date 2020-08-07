Florida’s coronavirus death toll rises by 180, including record 27 in Palm Beach Count

Florida's new coronavirus deaths increased by 180, including a Palm Beach County record 27, and passed 8,000 including nonresidents as cases remained under 8,000 for the sixth day in a row, 7,686, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday.
Total daily tests dropped under 100,000 to 87,725 and the positive rate of daily tests increased to 13.82 percent from 11.67 the day before, which was the lowest in two weeks. The positivity rate for first-time cases increased to 10.12 percent, one day after 8.35 percent, which was the lowest since 7.7 percent on June 21.
Palm Beach County's fatalities increased to 919, the second in the state behind Miami-Dade. The previous high was 21, set earlier this week and last week.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by a record 12, after 11 earlier this week, to 148. Martin rose by 4 to 91 and Indian River went up 1 to 52. Okeechobee also increased by 2 to 9 after its first two deaths were reported on July 25. Miami-Dade climbed by 25 and Broward's number didn't change.
Florida reported 120 deaths on Thursday. Texas again led the nation in newly reported deaths with 306 and 7 less than the record 313 last week. California reported 166 new deaths, after a state-record 202 Wednesday, and is in third place overall.
On Thursday, Florida represented 13.1 percent of the cases and 9.8 percent of the deaths.
On Thursday, new hospitalizations rose by 558 compared with 621 the day before.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 518,075, second in the nation. In one week, cases have risen by 47,689 at 10.1 percent.
The number of cases have skyrocketed the past few months as cases passed 500,000 Wednesday. On May 23, there were 50,127 cases. They surpassed 100,000 on June 22, 200,000 on July 5, 300,000 on July 15 and 400,000 on July 24.
California is in first place overall with 529,980 cases, including the addition of 5,258, which was third highest in the nation Thursday. Texas was second with 7,598 cases, just 52 behind Florida and is third overall behind Florida with 467,485. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 418,928 with 703 more.
Because of the impending arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias, most state testing sites were closed Friday through Monday with Sunday always closed.
Thursday's case increase was 7,650 after Wednesday's 5,409, Tuesday's 5,446, Monday's 4,752 and Sunday's 7,104 , which was the lowest since 6,336 on July 6 after the Independence Day weekend. Last Saturday's rise was 9,642.
The previous lowest since 3,286 on June 23.
The last time there were cases more than 10,000 was Saturday, July 26 rise of 12,299.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 377 compared with 454 the day before. The record was 1,171 July 5 for a total of 36,114, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 1,809 compared with 1,728 the day before, and Broward at 688 vs. 704. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 111 in St. Lucie, 55 in Martin, 26in Indian River and 24 in Okeechobee.
Deaths
Five times deaths surpassed 200. The state death record of 257 was set last Friday after 225 Wednesday, 245 Tuesday, 252 one week ago Thursday, 216 one week ago Wednesday.
Deaths were lower from weekend data. On Monday, they rose a U.S. high-73 and 62 on Sunday. There were back-to-back days of 77 the previous Sunday and Monday. The previous lowest death increase was 35 on July 13.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 7,927 and in seventh place in the nation. Illinois is in seventh place at 7,791 with an increase of 21 Thursday.
On June 16, Florida was in 11th place.
Nonresidents' deaths remained 124 with a total death count of 8,007.
Florida's deaths have hit triple digits all within the past few weeks.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Thursday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the most deaths occurred on July 16 with 152.
In the state report Wednesday, 123 new deaths were listed but 2 were removed from the previous day's report, including in Broward, because it was determined not to be coronavirus related for a total increase of 120.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 481, a rise of 12, and Hillsborough climbed by 8 to 386. Lee has 329, with a rise of 6.
In South Florida, there were 71 of the 180 deaths reported Friday for a total of 3,823 at 48.2 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent. For months the percentage has been above half.
Deaths rose by 1,084 in the state over seven days for 15.8 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 104 for 12.8 percent. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. The U.S. figure is 4.8 percent with the world at 6.0 percent.
Miami-Dade climbed to 1,809, which is 198 more in one week. Broward remained at 782 with a rise of 73 in one week.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Kentucky at 760 with 8 more. Nevada is at 900, which is 8 ahead of Florida after gaining 10.
The state on Thursday identified 10 fatalities in Palm Beach County with 8 men (75, 78, 79, 79, 79, 81, 85, 92) and 2 women (77, 90). Martin's newly reported deaths were. St. Lucie's were 4 men (53, 85, 86, 94) and 3 women (67, 72, 86). Martin reported 2 women (82, 92) and an 86-year-old man. Indian River's death was an 85-year-old woman and Okeechobee added an 83-year-old woman.
Testing
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 3,903,010, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 18.2 percent of Florida's population, though some people tested more than once.
The overall positive rate was a record 13.21 percent Thursday compared with 13.16 Wednesday. The state's dashboard with the overall figure had not been updated Friday.
Several weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 13.82. The record is 20.71 percent on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the daily first-time new cases positive rate was a two-week low of 7.4 percent after 7.8 percent the day before. The high was 11.0 percent over two weeks on July 27.
Miami-Dade's figure increased to 14.6 percent from 12.8 the day before and a low of 12.6 four days earlier. Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8. In Broward, the percentage was 9.9 percent and 8.4 the day before and a two-week low of 8.3 four days earlier.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie was 12.7 percent after 9.0 the day before and a two-week low of 6.9 four days earlier. Martin posted 12.7 compared with 6.6 the day before and a 14-day low of 3.9 five days earlier. Indian River's latest figure was 4.9 percent after 7.1 the day before and a two-week low of 4.6 on July 25. Okeechbee's rate was 30.2 percent -- with only 86 tests report -- surpassing the high of 22.6 percent on July 29.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, but 42 for tests reported Thursday.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.5 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.3 percent in the United States and 3.7 percent worldwide, neared 717,000 deaths and passed 19.2 million cases Thursday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.6 percent, compared with Broward at 1.3 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.4 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.9 percent in St. Lucie, 2.4 percent in Martin, 2.1 percent in Indian River and 0.9 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 361 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 492 per million. New York, which represents 20.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,687 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 92.1 per million.
