Florida Gov. DeSantis to host transportation roundtable in Orlando

The future of transportation in Florida will take center stage on Friday when Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts a roundtable discussion in Orlando.
According to his office, the governor will be joined by transportation industry leaders at the Hilton Orlando-Bonnet Creek Resort at 11:30 a.m.
During Friday's roundtable, DeSantis will also likely provide an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 518,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 7,927 deaths.
