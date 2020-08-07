Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 5-month-old boy, 15-year-old girl

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 5-month-old boy and a 15-year-old girl from Williston.
Kingston Rome was last seen Thursday and he’s believed to be with Victoria Rome, 15, who was described as a “companion child” in a news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Kingston is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. Victoria has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 110 pounds.
Officials did not provide information on the circumstances of the disappearances or if the two children are related.
Anyone who sees them is asked to call the Williston Police Department at 352-528-4991 or 911.
