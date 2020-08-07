28 Martin County School District employees resigned in July

Several teachers in Martin County have made it clear they are not ready to return to the classroom during the coronavirus pandemic and have decided to either resign or retire just weeks before school is set to start.
"I retired earlier than I had anticipated because of my health concerns," said Mandy Walker, ESE instructor, Martin County School District.
Walker said she would have liked to work longer but was not willing to risk contracting COVID-19.
"I wanted to work longer. I love the job. I love what we're doing but I need to be well," said Walker.
On Friday, Walker handed in her instructor badge and decided to retire.
"I'm concerned," said Walker. "I'm very concerned."
According to the Martin County School District, 28 employees submitted their resignation during the month of July.
It's not clear how that number compares to previous summers.
District officials say as of July 27, there are 21 teacher vacancies and that over 400 substitute teachers have advised that they are ready to return to campus until the vacancies are filled.
Walker said that she thought long and hard about her decision to retire.
"No matter which numbers you look at, there are more cases now than there were March 16, March 23, March 30," said Walker. "It defies logic."
District officials say the school reopening plan calls for multiple protocols to be in place for both student and staff safety.
Scripps Only Content 2020