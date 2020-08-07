Treasure Coast superintendents discuss return to school

As Treasure Coast students prepare to go back to school, WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Michael Williams spoke with each of the four superintendents to discuss the blueprint for the districts, the quality of education and the safety precautions in place.
Laurie Gaylord, Martin County
Reopening Date: Aug. 11
Reopening Plan: Choice of in-person classes or virtual learning
Ken Kenworthy, Okeechobee County
Reopening Date: Aug. 17
Reopening Plan: Choice of in-person classes, virtual learning or Okeechobee Sync
David Moore, Indian River County
Reopening Date: Aug. 24
Reopening Plan: Choice of in-person classes, distance learning or virtual school
Wayne Gent, St. Lucie County
Reopening Date: Aug. 24
Reopening Plan: Choice of in-person classes, distance learning or Mosaic Digital Academy
Palm Beach County Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy was unavailable to speak on the topic, but he did sit down with WPTV in May to discuss the outlook for schools in the district.
