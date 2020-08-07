Treasure Coast superintendents discuss return to school

August 7, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 1:15 PM

As Treasure Coast students prepare to go back to school, WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Michael Williams spoke with each of the four superintendents to discuss the blueprint for the districts, the quality of education and the safety precautions in place.

Laurie Gaylord, Martin County

Reopening Date: Aug. 11
Reopening Plan: Choice of in-person classes or virtual learning

Conversation with Martin County Superintendent Laurie Gaylord
"We are following all the guidelines that we possibly can to the maximum degree possible."

Ken Kenworthy, Okeechobee County

Reopening Date: Aug. 17
Reopening Plan: Choice of in-person classes, virtual learning or Okeechobee Sync

Conversation with Okeechobee County Superintendent Ken Kenworthy
"Our hope is that whatever option you chose, whichever is right for your family, it's still going to come with it the required rigor that we would need in order to get you promoted to the next grade."

David Moore, Indian River County

Reopening Date: Aug. 24
Reopening Plan: Choice of in-person classes, distance learning or virtual school

Conversation with Indian River County Superintendent David Moore
"We need for every single child to be ready to move to a virtual environment."

Wayne Gent, St. Lucie County

Reopening Date: Aug. 24
Reopening Plan: Choice of in-person classes, distance learning or Mosaic Digital Academy

Conversation with St. Lucie County Superintendent Wayne Gent
"We're taking all the precautions that we can to ensure that our schools are safe, and I'm very, very confident that they are."

Palm Beach County Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy was unavailable to speak on the topic, but he did sit down with WPTV in May to discuss the outlook for schools in the district.

