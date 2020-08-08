'Back the Blue' rally held in Fort Pierce on Saturday

In Fort Pierce on Saturday, the St. Lucie County Business and Community Alliance held a "Back The Blue" rally to show support for Fort Pierce police and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
Congressman Brian Mast kicked off the event at the Causeway Cove Marina.
The event organizer says that after seeing a similar event in Martin County, she wanted to bring it to St. Lucie County.
Audra Macon said, “It’s such an usual trying time I feel for law enforcement right now that I want them to know that there are people who still believe in them and are still here to support them.”
People participating in the rally marched across the South Hutchinson Bridge to the Fort Pierce Manatee Center.
